Hoke County chase ends in wreck, driver charged with multiple felonies

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing several felony charges after a chase that ended on Fort Bragg property, Hoke County authorities say.

On Saturday, a deputy spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen at the corner of Rockfish and Club Pond roads and tried to stop it, according to authorities.

The driver instead drove off, leading to a chase that ended when he crashed on King Road in the Fort Brag Reservation, deputies said.

Caleb DeParrish Locklear, 24, of the 200 block of Warnell Drive in Lumber Bridge, who had been behind the wheel, was taken to a hospital for medical screening, then released and charged.

He’s charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and flee/elude arrest, all felonies, deputies said.

He was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center. His bond was set at $150,000 secured.