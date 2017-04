ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was airlifted after he was injured a head-on crash in Moore County on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on N.C. Highway 211 in Aberdeen.

In the crash, an Acura sedan collided head-on with a delivery truck.

Fire and rescue crews worked for about 20 minutes to cut the victim from the car. The process to free the driver included removing the roof from the car.

The 69-year-old man was airlifted to Duke Hospital for treatment.