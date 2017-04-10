Man with UNC backpack robs bank near N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wearing a UNC backpack robbed a bank adjacent to N.C. State University on Monday, Raleigh police said.

Officers were called to the State Employees’ Credit Union branch at 2802 Hillsborough Street at about 11:45 a.m.

A man wearing a hat, a long-sleeved t-shirt, shorts and a UNC backpack entered the bank and gave the teller a note, police said.

The teller “complied with the note’s demands,” police said, and the man left.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.