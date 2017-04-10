NC baby dies after being delivered via emergency C-section following serious crash

By Published:
The scene of the crash (David Whisenant | WBTV)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — A baby delivered via emergency cesarean section after being involved in a serious crash in Rowan County last week has died, troopers said.

Felisha Blackwelder, 24, was driving a P.T. Cruiser on Barger Road in eastern Rowan County Thursday morning when troopers say she ran off the road, hit a mailbox, then pulled the car back on the road.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The car slammed into a tree and stopped. Rescue workers managed to free Blackwelder and her daughter, who was in a car seat. They wanted to call for a medical helicopter but high winds kept them grounded, so the mother and daughter were driven to Winston-Salem to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section on Blackwelder, who was eight-months-pregnant with Kamden Ray Blackwelder at the time. Troopers and Wake Forest Medical Center officials say Kamden, weighing just 3 pounds, died Saturday night.

Felisha Blackwelder is recovering from surgery from a broken collarbone. Her 5-year-old daughter Aubrey is in a medically-induced coma.

Family and friends of the Blackwelder family set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses for the mother and her family.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s