NC baby dies after being delivered via emergency C-section following serious crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — A baby delivered via emergency cesarean section after being involved in a serious crash in Rowan County last week has died, troopers said.

Felisha Blackwelder, 24, was driving a P.T. Cruiser on Barger Road in eastern Rowan County Thursday morning when troopers say she ran off the road, hit a mailbox, then pulled the car back on the road.

The car slammed into a tree and stopped. Rescue workers managed to free Blackwelder and her daughter, who was in a car seat. They wanted to call for a medical helicopter but high winds kept them grounded, so the mother and daughter were driven to Winston-Salem to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section on Blackwelder, who was eight-months-pregnant with Kamden Ray Blackwelder at the time. Troopers and Wake Forest Medical Center officials say Kamden, weighing just 3 pounds, died Saturday night.

Felisha Blackwelder is recovering from surgery from a broken collarbone. Her 5-year-old daughter Aubrey is in a medically-induced coma.

Family and friends of the Blackwelder family set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses for the mother and her family.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.