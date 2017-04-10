NC man tried to pimp 2 women during Azalea Festival, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Pitt County man was arrested in Wilmington Friday after he allegedly tried to pimp two women during the Azalea Festival.

According to online records, Darnell Shiquelle Reese, 26, of Greenville, was arrested at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Market Street just before 6 p.m.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Reese used the Backpage website to try and prostitute the two victims. The alleged offenses took place between April 5 and April 7, arrest warrants state.

Reese was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony promotion of prostitution for profits involving an adult victim.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

