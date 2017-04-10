NC mom charged in death of 3-year-old boy found on porch

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – The mother of a three-year-old Morganton boy found dead on a porch last month has been charged in the boy’s death.

Jamie Basinger, 23, was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse. She was indicted last Monday but everything was sealed Monday.

Landyn Michael Melton was found dead March 15 on a porch on Hopewell Road after a neighbor called to report what they thought was a child’s body.

Authorities arrived to find the three-year-old’s lifeless body outside in the bitter cold. It is still unclear how the child ended up there, but the child’s body had no signs of trauma, according to an autopsy.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant told WBTV the little boy died from hypothermia. He later called back and said while hypothermia is suspected to be Landyn’s cause of death, the final determination has not actually been made.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family IDs 3-year-old NC boy found dead on front porch of home

According to Sheriff Whisenant, the medical examiner is waiting for the toxicology report before confirming the cause of death.

According to family, Landyn lived at the home with his mother.

The three-year-old was laid to rest March 20 and family members say dozens of people came out to his services and a balloon release in his honor.

RELATED: 3-year-old whose body was found on porch laid to rest

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.