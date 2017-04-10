NC parents charged with abusing 6-month-old baby

By Published:
Morgan Lyndsay Conn and Steven Glenn Dean (Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
Morgan Lyndsay Conn and Steven Glenn Dean (Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cleveland County couple is accused of abusing their 6-month-old, leaving the baby in critical condition.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

Deputies say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center Friday to investigate a possible child abuse case.

The baby’s father, 34-year-old Steven Glenn Dean, and mother, 34-year-old Morgan Lyndsay Conn, were both arrested after officers issued a search warrant for a home on Rehobeth Church Road in Shelby.

The two were each charged with felony child abuse and given a $150,000 bond.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The baby has been at Levine hospital since Friday and remains in critical condition. Other children in the home have been placed in DSS custody.

“Cases involving children are always difficult. Babies are at the mercy of their parents to take care of them and keep them safe,” sheriff Norman said. “Unfortunately this did not happen in this case. I would ask everyone to keep this baby in their thoughts and prayers as she continues to battle for her life.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s