NC parents charged with abusing 6-month-old baby

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cleveland County couple is accused of abusing their 6-month-old, leaving the baby in critical condition.

Deputies say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center Friday to investigate a possible child abuse case.

The baby’s father, 34-year-old Steven Glenn Dean, and mother, 34-year-old Morgan Lyndsay Conn, were both arrested after officers issued a search warrant for a home on Rehobeth Church Road in Shelby.

The two were each charged with felony child abuse and given a $150,000 bond.

The baby has been at Levine hospital since Friday and remains in critical condition. Other children in the home have been placed in DSS custody.

“Cases involving children are always difficult. Babies are at the mercy of their parents to take care of them and keep them safe,” sheriff Norman said. “Unfortunately this did not happen in this case. I would ask everyone to keep this baby in their thoughts and prayers as she continues to battle for her life.”