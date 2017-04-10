Police seek Spring Lake girl missing since March

By Published:
(Spring Lake Police Department)

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Devyn Lambert’s mother reported her missing on March 29, police said. She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a gray shirt, gray Nike Huaraches and a blue book bag.

Lambert is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 128 pounds. She has red highlights in her hair.

She also has ties to the Charlotte area, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police Sgt. M. Brown at (910) 436-7167 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s