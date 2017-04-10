Police seek Spring Lake girl missing since March

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Devyn Lambert’s mother reported her missing on March 29, police said. She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a gray shirt, gray Nike Huaraches and a blue book bag.

Lambert is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 128 pounds. She has red highlights in her hair.

She also has ties to the Charlotte area, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police Sgt. M. Brown at (910) 436-7167 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.