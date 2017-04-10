Raleigh man wanted in Durham home invasion, shooting

Stephen Tabias Whitted
Stephen Tabias Whitted (Durham Police)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are searching for a 30-year-old Raleigh man wanted in connection with an April 8 home invasion and shooting on Hidden Springs Drive.

Just after midnight, police responded to a home on Hidden Springs Drive where they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man’s injuries are considered serious.

An investigation revealed two suspects entered the home armed with handguns.

They demanded money from the victim but left the home with a phone. One of the suspects was wearing a mask.

Durham police said Monday investigators are trying to find Stephen Tabias Whitted in connection with the home invasion.

He’s wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The second suspect has not been identified at this time.

Durham police said the incident was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. J. Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

