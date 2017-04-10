Sex offender charged with sexual exploitation of Franklinton teen girl

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender was charged over the weekend with the sexual exploitation of a Franklinton teen girl, officials say.

The suspect, who lives in Maryland, reached out to the 14-year-old girl using the Kik messaging app, Franklinton police said in a news release Monday.

Piere Ceredoy, 36, of Crofton, Maryland is charged with indecent liberties with a minor and other sexual exploitation of a minor charges, police said.

“…after making contact with the victim, Ceredoy demanded photographs and videos of the victim. Ceredoy made threats towards the victim and family to gain compliance,” police said.

On Sunday, several agencies seized “multiple cell phones and other electronic communication devices” when Ceredoy was arrested at his home, according to officials.

Ceredoy has a criminal history stretching back more than 10 years, police said.

“Ceredoy has previous probation before judgment from 2005 for possession of child pornography after chatting with a 15-year-old from California and getting videos and photographs from the 15-year-old,” police said.

He is currently on probation in Anne Arundel County, Maryland for a conviction of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in 2014 in Washington state in which he served 23 months in prison before his probation release.

Ceredoy’s sex offender status is for the 2014 incident in the Washington.