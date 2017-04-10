Small Wayne County town still feeling Hurricane Matthew’s impact 6 months later

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — With the mortgage just paid off, Eva Anderson’s family had planned to stay in the same Seven Springs house Eva’s husband grew up in.

Last October, the Anderson’s had no choice but to evacuate. A local church helped them move out everything they owned in just four hours.

“Now it is hard to walk through the house. I have to say,” said Eva Anderson.

Coming back, they realized things will never be the same.

“It made you want to cry. Made you want to cry quite a bit. You know, it was our home, it’s where we raised our family,” Anderson told CBS North Carolina.

Six months after Hurricane Matthew, the home remains gutted.

“It was bad. It was really bad. A lot worse than we had expected,” Anderson said.

She and her husband plan to try and sell the home and land that surrounds and settle away from the Neuse River.

The Anderson’s aren’t alone. Many of the homes in the tiny community that had once been repaired from Hurricane Floyd in 1999 won’t be lived in again.

Residents say they’ve just had enough.

“[The water] got between five and six foot in my store” said Ronda Hughes.

Just down the street from Hughes’ store, a trailer substitutes as the post office. RVs also house folks who are choosing to stay as their homes are raised above flood stage.

“You know what Mother Nature can do. It can be good or bad towards you. You have to go with the flow. When it’s good, you’re doing great; when it’s bad, you regroup and go again,” said Hughes.

If people do stay, it’ll take time, patience and money.

But if Hughes has anything to do with it, Seven Springs will eventually spring back to life.

“We will survive…it might be different than what they’re used to seeing, but we will survive. We’re still here, you know. They’ll have to pull me out of here kicking and screaming. I’m not going to go easy,” Hughes said.