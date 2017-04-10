Students protest after UNC finds no violation in sexual assault case involving football player



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of UNC students gathered Monday to protest the university’s recent ruling in the case of a suspended UNC football player accused of sexual assault.

About two dozen students gathered outside the UNC Title IX office after the office’s compliance coordinator notified Allen Artis last week that officials had not found that he violated any UNC policy.

Another UNC student, Delaney Robinson, had sworn out a warrant against Artis when she felt local prosecutors weren’t acting on her allegations against him swiftly enough.

“This specific showing is not isolated to that one event but the overall picture,” said UNC student Savannah Peters. “Really it’s just news heading after news heading after news heading feeling like it’s against us.”

Allen Artis was indefinitely suspended from the team after Robinson went public with the accusations in September.

Robinson said she had become intoxicated after being out with friends one night and was unable to consent to sexual activity. She said the assault occurred in an apartment at the Ram Village complex on the university’s campus.

Artis surrendered to authorities in September on a misdemeanor charge. Artis still faces the misdemeanor civilian warrant levied on him Sept. 13.

Artis has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process.

In his first public statements following Delaney’s accusation, he said “Everything was completely consensual that happened that night.”

On Monday, UNC students protesting the ruling wrote a letter and delivered it to the Title IX office, saying they’ve seen change in the past five years, but not enough change, and that more still needs to be done to stand with sexual assault victims.

“We’re small in numbers but we’re not small in support,” said UNC student Sammie Espada. “This campus really wants to do more for survivors.”

UNC declined to comment on Monday’s protest, saying school officials are not allowed to comment on specific cases in the Title IX office.

Artis’ attorneys also declined comment on the protest and reiterated their stance that their client is innocent.

“We look forward to resolving Mr. Artis’ court case as soon as the District Attorney is ready to proceed,” attorney Kerry Sutton said.