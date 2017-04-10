Vigil held at NCCU for student who died in car crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This was Myiah Andrews’ first year at North Carolina Central University, but she made an impact in a short amount of time.

It hadn’t even been 24 hours since Andrews passed away in a car crash, when dozens of her friends, family and classmates came together.

The group gathered Monday afternoon at N.C. Central to remember Andrews.

Andrews was a freshman pre-nursing major from Greenville.

Okeiya Williams is Andrews’ cousin and spent time with her Sunday just a few hours before the crash.

“I feel like I’m still waiting on that text back from her saying, ‘I’m OK, girl. I’m good’,” Williams said.

Andrews was in a car with three other friends when Durham police say Natasha Lyn Taylor crossed the center line and crashed into them.

Everyone else involved in the crash survived.

Taylor was in court Monday, facing charges including driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle.

RELATED: NCCU freshman killed in Durham head-on crash; woman charged

“Devastated” is one of the words Andrews’ friends and family are using to describe the aftermath.

N.C. Central Interim Chancellor Johnson Akinleye spoke with Andrews’ mother shortly before the vigil.

She was just in town Sunday visiting her daughter.

“And, she says she dropped her off at 7:30 yesterday evening, but she did not know that would be the last time she’d see her,” Chancellor Akinleye said.

Now Williams says she’s leaning on friends who have become her family as she copes with the loss.

“You would see her, and you’d know her. Beautiful, just beautiful. Inside and out,” Williams said.

A judge set Taylor’s bond at $100,000.

Andrews’ family is still working on funeral arrangements.