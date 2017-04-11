11 displaced after Durham home damaged in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Eleven people were displaced after a fire on at a deck area spread and damaged a Durham home Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at 610 Dowd Street, Durham Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a news release.

Heavy fire was seen at the rear of the one-story home when fire crews arrived, Iannuzzi said.

The fire started in the deck area and spread up the exterior of the house and into the attic, officials said.

“The fire caused extensive damage to the rear of the home and the attic,” Iannuzzi said. “There is smoke and heat damage throughout the interior,” he added.

Officials said that 32 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Five children and six adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently not known, but is being investigated.

No one was hurt.