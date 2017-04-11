8 arrested after fight along SC interstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Eight people were arrested after a fight Sunday on Interstate-26, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the 25 mile marker.

It was reported that multiple people were fighting along the side of the highway and a firearm may have been involved.

When deputies got there, they saw eight people along the side of the interstate and two cars.

One vehicle had a flat tire and was up on a jack.

They say the vehicle with the flat tire was occupied by Bryson Foster and Hunter Stanley.

Foster told deputies he called a friend Dalton Storie to help him with his flat tire.

Deputies say Storie was in the second car with Timothy Fowler, Brooks Johnson, Victoria Frye, Tamara Satterfield, and Amber Fowler.

Stanley and Johnson started to fight and no reason was given to deputies except they didn’t get along, according to the report.

Deputies say a syringe, possible heroin and marijuana were found on the ground near the second vehicle during the investigation.

No one was charged for the drugs since deputies didn’t know who they belonged to, according to the report.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

According to the report, there was a crash involving three vehicles during the investigation and one lane had to be shut down.

All eight arrested were charged with disorderly conduct.