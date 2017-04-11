Balloon release honors NCCU crash victim



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends returned to the campus of North Carolina Central University Tuesday morning to honor the memory of a freshman student killed in a weekend crash. The group gathered for a balloon release for Myiah Andrews.

The 18-year-old was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on, Sunday night on East Geer Street. People who knew the Greenville native are struggling to cope with such a heart breaking loss.

“A lot of us knew her personally, so a lot of us are grief-stricken and it’s just hard for us to deal with this at this time,” said Ashia Williamson, an NCCU student.

The driver of the car that hit the vehicle Andrews was riding in made her first court appearance Monday. Natasha Taylor faces multiple charges, including driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle.