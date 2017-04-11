Beloved chicken statue stolen from its Raleigh perch

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One Raleigh neighborhood has been abuzz with one important question:

“Have you seen this chicken?”

The Lake Boone Chicken stood tall for years but on Sunday – it was stolen. Snatched from its perch on Lake Boone Trail.

“Call FBI, Chicken has been stolen,” a sign read that now sits where the beloved statue once stood.

It’s face is even on a milk carton.

It was last seen Sunday wearing its green Masters jacket in Nancy Hight’s front yard. (The chicken’s name could not be found among past Masters winners)

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Hight dresses the chicken up for all kinds of occasions.

St. Patrick’s Day. Mardi Gras. Valentine’s Day. Snow days and even the ACC Tournament.

“The chicken is normally a State fan,” Hight said. But he wore that special hue of blue after North Carolina won the national title.

“Hope it’s not riding in a white paneled van. I haven’t gotten any ransom notices –just please treat them well,” Hight said.

But she has gotten notes from neighbors asking for its return though.

Hight already hatched a plan– an emergency chicken will be back on the post by Tuesday night.

“I’m using super glue with this chicken. It’s going to be a lot harder to take,” she said.

She first put the chicken out for a baby shower in 2005 and it hasn’t been stolen since a 2006 incident.

She says if the thief returns it, there will be no questions asked.

Check out the Lake Boone Chicken’s Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s