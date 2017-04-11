Cary man charged with showing penis to child, woman at Harris Teeter

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man has been arrested and charged after police say he exposed himself to a woman and child in a Harris Teeter parking lot back in March, according to court documents.

Gabriel Newell Garza, 22, faces charges of felony indecent liberties with a child, misdemeanor indecent exposure, and felony indecent exposure.

According to an arrest warrant, Garza exposed his penis in a Cary Harris Teeter parking lot in front of a woman and a 10-year-old child on March 11. He wasn’t arrested until Monday, warrants show.

Garza is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.