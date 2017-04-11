Fans fill the DBAP for opening night, new menu options

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Bulls beat the Charlotte Knights in the first home game of the season Monday night, but many fans were focused on trying to find the menu options the Bulls are offering this year.

Gates opened at 5 p.m. and fans lined up to the street to get into the stadium.

“It’s my dream, being on TV, and going to another Bulls game,” said 7-year-old William Young while he waited to get into the stadium.

Other than the game, there was live music, face painting and food for fans to enjoy.

This year the Durham Bulls introduced a new menu item that had fans waiting for 45 minutes to get their hands on it. The “tater-tot waffle” is tater tots, cheese, bacon, and jalapeños cooked with a waffle maker.

Lisa Armour waited for over an hour for the new dish and say it’s worth it.

“Absolutely! It’s nice and crispy, and has the cheese in there and the jalapeños have a nice kick,” she said.

And even if you missed a few innings waiting for the tater-tot waffle, there were fireworks to ring in the Bull’s first home win of the season.