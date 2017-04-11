Fayetteville man facing rape, assault charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is facing rape and assault charges stemming from events last summer, police said.

According to police, Jamil Francis Turnbull, 33, of the 1100 block of Southwood Drive in Fayetteville is facing the following charges:

Four counts of second-degree rape

Two counts of second-degree sex offense

Three counts of assault by strangulation

One count of assault with a deadly weapon

One count of assault on a female

Three counts of communicating threats

The crimes took place in July and August 2016, authorities said.

“Turnbull was an acquaintance of the female victim at the time of the crime,” Fayetteville police wrote in a news release.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.