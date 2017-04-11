Fayetteville man wanted on rape, kidnapping charges arrested in NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/WNCN) – A man wanted by Fayetteville police on rape and kidnapping charges was arrested in New Hanover County on Monday.

According to online records, Revyn Tremaine Raymind, 43, has been charged with first-degree rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats and first-degree kidnapping.

The charges stem from an incident that took place last Wednesday. Police said the victim was sleeping at a friend’s house when Raymind allegedly woke her up and threatened her with a razor blade. He is accused of moving her to another room where he tried to rape her before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Raymind was considered armed and dangerous by police.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

