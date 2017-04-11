Fire in bag at RDU delays flight, officials say

File photo from WCMH.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bag caught on fire as it was being loaded onto a plane at Raleigh-Durham Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. and involved a Frontier Airlines flight, RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said.

Sawyer said that the bag somehow sparked a fire and that tarmac crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Frontier Flight 1066 to Philadelphia was delayed for about three hours.

Flightaware.com indicated the Airbus A320 is moments away from takeoff at RDU and is estimated for a 6:17 p.m. landing in Philadelphia.

Sawyer said that all indications are the fire was a random incident, but RDU officials and law enforcement are investigating.

