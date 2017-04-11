Hoke County woman stole gun from her family and pawned it, deputies say

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman stole a gun from her family and pawned it for money, Hoke County Sheriff’s officials say.

The incident happened Thursday night at a home along Red Springs Road in Red Springs, deputies said Tuesday.

The suspect took the gun from the house and then went to a pawn shop outside Hoke County where the gun was pawned for money, according to deputies.

Omeia Jacobs Campbell, 25, of Red Springs Road in Red Springs was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony larceny of a firearm.

She was jailed on a $2,000 secured bond.

It’s unclear if the gun was recovered.

Authorities said the investigation is continuing and that there could be more arrests.