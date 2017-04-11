Husband and wife die in NC head-on crash

MAPLE HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a couple from Georgia died in a North Carolina crash that occurred when their sports utility vehicle crossed the center line and hit a box truck head-on.

Multiple media outlets report that the N.C. State Highway Patrol identified the victims of the wreck in Pender County as 44-year-old Robert Fiala and his wife, 53-year-old Donna Bolding Fiala of Atlanta. The wreck occurred early Friday on N.C. Highway 53 near Maple Hill.

Authorities say a 1-year-old in the SUV was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Trooper C.K. Parks says the child was in a rear-facing seat, which likely saved the child’s life.

Family members are now caring for the baby, authorities told WECT.

The box truck driver wasn’t injured.