Man sues NC town claiming he was told he couldn’t spread his ‘Christian message’

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) — The Town of Burgaw is facing a lawsuit that claims a policy violates the First Amendment of the United States and North Carolina constitutions.

Patrick O’Connell filed the suit on March 16.

O’Connell states he received a citation during the North Carolina Blueberry Festival while attempting to share his “Christian message” in the Pender County Courthouse Square. He states Burgaw Police chief Jim Hock approached him and said town code required him to move to a designated area to exercise his free speech.

O’Connell states he refused to move, with the reasoning that he was in an area open to the general public and should, therefore, be allowed to practice free speech. He was then cited.

The town code O’Connell is challenging was passed by council in October 2015, titled “Designation of alternate public forum to exercise free speech.” During festivals, when the Courthouse Square, sidewalks and streets are being used for activities, the rule designates a portion of a town block be used as the “alternate” area for people to exercise their right to free speech. The area is in effect from 7 a.m. on the day before the festival begins, until 7 p.m. the day after the festival ends.

The free-speech zone runs from the western portion of the block between West Bridgers Street and West Wilmington Street and immediately adjacent to North Dudley Street.

O’Connell writes that he was embarrassed and humiliated, and due to fear of being jailed or fined, he is now forfeiting his right to free speech.

He requested a trial by jury and is seeking injunctive relief and/or compensatory, special, or exemplary damages.

