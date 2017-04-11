Missing NC man found dead at Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A man who was reported missing over the weekend in North Carolina was found dead Monday.

Manteo police say the body of Brant Larry Wise was found at 3:15 p.m. in the water near his boat, the Veronica, at the Pirates Cove Marina channel.

“It’s a shame that what happened has happened,” said Evan Gurtis, a marina employee who knew Wise.

The Outer Banks Voice reports Wise is the captain of a charter boat. He was last seen walking toward the Washington Baum Bridge near Pirates Cove on Friday night.

Police say they were called to do a wellness check on Wise at his condo in the marina complex Friday night. They did not find Wise in his home, but found a key fob in his stairs and his car in the parking lot.

Wise was supposed to meet his wife for dinner, but she didn’t hear from him, according to police. At that point, investigators classified him as missing and spent the weekend searching for him.

“Everybody around here is like ‘I can’t believe it.’ He doesn’t seem like the kind of guy for anything like that to happen to,” said Gurtis.

Two dive teams, police officers, good Samaritans and a helicopter went out to look for Wise over the weekend.

On Monday, police used another fisherman’s boat with special technology to scan the bottom of the water. They say they found something that appeared to be a body, so they called a dive team in and confirmed it was Wise.

Those who knew him say he was skilled at catching swordfish and felt at home on the water.

“He loved his friends, loved his family, loved his wife and he loved fishing,” said Martha Fagley, Wise’s friend.

“It’s just not really something we can wrap our heads around. I’m sure he’s fishing, I’m sure he’s got calm seas and tight lines. He’s definitely going to be missed,” Fagley added.

Wise’s body will be sent for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Police say there is no reason to suspect foul play, but it is an ongoing investigation.