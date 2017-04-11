Moore County school will get 3rd spraying to stop bed bug outbreak

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County school will have chemicals sprayed repeatedly to stop a bed bug outbreak, officials say.

Students at West Pine Elementary in West End are also being told to stop bringing backpacks to school this week, said Moore County Schools spokeswoman Catherine M. Murphy.

Crews at West Pine Elementary first sprayed for bed bugs last month and school officials noticed more bugs had returned late last week, Murphy said.

Over the weekend, crews swept the school using dogs trained to find the bugs, she said.

During that effort, five bed bugs were found in a couple of classrooms, according to Murphy.

So, chemicals will be sprayed Wednesday and again over Spring Break, officials said.

“A communication was sent home to parents asking for their assistance in a couple of precautionary measures,” Murphy said.

About 2 to 3 weeks after the chemical spray next week, more dogs will sweep the school to see if the bed bugs have returned.

“That gives time for the treatment to work,” Murphy said.