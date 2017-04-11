NC bill looks to ban gay marriage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bill filed by three Republican lawmakers looks to ban gay marriage in North Carolina.

The “Uphold Historical Marriage Act” says the U.S. Supreme Court over stepped its “constitutional bounds” when in 2015 it struck down what was known as Amendment One.

In May 2012, more than 60 percent of those who cast a ballot voted in favor of Amendment One, that prohibited North Carolina from recognizing or performing same-sex marriages or civil unions.

Rep. Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus), Rep. Michael Speciale (R-Beaufort) and Rep. Carl Ford (r-Cabarrus) are the primary sponsors of House Bill 780.

The bill says the Supreme Court not only overstepped their power in North Carolina but also overstepped the “the decree of Almighty God that ‘a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become 22 one flesh. (Genesis 2:24, ESV)'”

HB780 would make the Supreme Court’s decision on gay marriage void in North Carolina. The bill states marriages between persons of the same gender would not be valid, whether conducted inside or outside of the state.