NC mountain wildfire threatens dozens of homes, grows to 550 acres

NEBO, N.C. (WNCN) — A western North Carolina wildfire threatening dozens of buildings and triggered an air quality alert has grown to 550 acres, federal forestry officials said Tuesday.

The Dobson Knob Fire in McDowell County is threatening 35 residences and about 10 lesser structures. No structures have yet been damaged, but the fire is only about 10 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The fire is only a few miles from a blaze that burned last month in part of the Linville Gorge. An area of Pisgah National forest, including a section of the Mountains to Sea Trail, have been closed as firefighters work to contain the wildfire.

The fire started on private land, but is now burning federally owned land in the national forest.

Firefighters are hoping to use fire lines left from a 2015 wildfire and back burns to contain the fire. The fire was first reported to authorities Sunday.

State environmental authorities issued an advisory for air pollution the area around the fire on Tuesday.