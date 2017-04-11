Neuse, Cape Fear rivers named among nation’s most-endangered



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An environmental advocacy group has named a pair of North Carolina rivers among the worst waterways in the country.

American Rivers included the Neuse and Cape Fear rivers on its America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2017 list. The conservation organization published its report Tuesday as “a call to action to save rivers that face a critical decision.”

Upper Neuse Riverkeeper Matthew Starr said the issue comes from the close proximity of hog farms to the rivers and their flood plains.

“Their pits are full of what’s raw feces and urine, and these are in the 100-year floodplain, meaning they’re most susceptible to damage during a storm,” Starr said.

“Once it’s in the river, it’s in the river. There is no turning back.”

North Carolina riverkeepers and other environmentalists want the state legislature to fund a voluntary buyout program. A similar system launched after Hurricane Floyd in 1999. About 40 farmers accepted buyouts and ended their hog farming operations.

Starr said Hurricane Matthew showed a continued need for buyouts, and identified 62 swine facilities in the flood plain which environmentalists hope to close.

The North Carolina Pork Council supported the post-Floyd buyout program and CEO Andy Curliss said the council is open to considering another. However, Curliss said the American Rivers report is not an honest assessment and is part of an ongoing attack on farmers.

The Pork Council said Hurricane Matthew did not cause major flooding of hog farms.

“There was no impact on more than 99.5% of our (waste pit) lagoons, resulting in little impact to our state’s waterways,” Curliss said.

“By contrast, the North Carolina Division of Water Resources reported that municipalities spilled more than 100 million gallons of untreated waste, with at least 62.8 million gallons reaching surface waters.”

Curliss said hog farms saw success during and after the October 2016 hurricane, and credited some of that to the closure of some of the farms after Hurricane Floyd. He said the state is in better shape now.

Fred Chambers is a frequent visitor to the Neuse River and the Falls Lake State Recreation Area. He said the inclusion of the Neuse and Cape Fear Rivers on the Top 10 list does not surprise him. He fishes along the river, but said hog waste in reservoirs along the flood plain is the reason why he does not eat anything he catches.

“It goes by a lot of farm land, the chemical waste, the fertilizer waste, I just don’t feel safe eating it,” Chambers said.

But Robert Davis, who caught about a half-dozen fish Tuesday near the dam, said he has no problem cooking any fish he brings home. He said he hasn’t heard of anyone getting sick from eating fish from the Neuse.

The dam both of them were fishing near is upstream of the vast majority of the hog farms in the Neuse watershed.

However, Davis said it is important to take steps to protect the waterways.

“People fish in here a lot. The wildlife uses it in the spring and summer to feed their young, and of course they eat the fish too. We don’t want to poison them,” Davis said.

Davis said there are many precautions to consider in addition to addressing the swine situation. Davis said everything has an impact, whether it’s vehicles on roads by rivers, construction creating runoff, or various other spills.

Davis also suggested state funding go toward improving the swine pits on the farms.

“You’ve got to think of the farmers too. Why not spend some money to see if you can help them,” he said.

“Why not work together and see if we can do something better to keep the water from getting so polluted.”

The Upper Neuse Riverkeeper said eliminating the farms through voluntary buyouts is the ideal solution as it removes the risk of any waste.