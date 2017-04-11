Pastor convicted of molesting teens who attended his church

(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)

Brunswick, Ga. (AP) – A Glynn County jury has convicted a pastor of molesting two teenagers who attended his church in coastal Georgia.

Fifty-seven-year-old Kenneth Adkins was found guilty Monday of eight criminal counts, including aggravated child molestation.

Prosecutors said the pastor pressured two teenagers – a boy and girl, both 15 – to have sex while Adkins watched in his office at Greater New Dimension Church in 2009. They said the pastor also touched the girl inappropriately.

The male victim testified against Adkins during his trial, but the young woman testified the allegations were false.

Jurors took about an hour to convict Adkins. Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett scheduled sentencing for April 25.

