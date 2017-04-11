Pregnant teacher had sex, exchanged naked photos with student, 15, affidavit says

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (WFLA) – A pregnant middle school teacher who was also a cheerleading and tennis coach in Texas has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, according to authorities. She was the teen’s tennis coach, Fox 4 reported.

Northwest district school officials received an anonymous tip saying Katherine Ruth Harper, 27 had sex with the student multiple times at her Fort Worth home and his home in Trophy Club.

The tip, received through the school district’s website also mentioned Harper was pregnant.

She is currently eight months pregnant, but the affidavit does not mention whether the boy is the baby’s father.

According to the news station, the student was questioned about their relationship by the high school principal and started crying and confessing to several sexual encounters.

“One thing led to another and she told me to ‘put it in’ and I did,” the boy said according to the warrant.

Police say the pair frequently exchanged mobile texts, some including nude photos and the explicit images were saved to the teenager’s phone, according to the Star-Telegram.

Harper was placed on administrative leave in December, when school officials were notified of the inappropriate relationship.

The teacher was arrested following a three-month investigation into these allegations and later released from the Denton County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond, according to the Star Telegram.

She has been charged for having an improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony.