Raleigh city leaders to discuss downtown parking issues

Justin Quesinberry By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh city leaders are meeting Tuesday in hopes of doing something about the lack of parking in downtown.

One of the short-term recommendations in a new parking study is to convert a parking lot here near Raleigh Memorial Auditorium into a daily parking lot.

Right now, it’s used for special events.

Among the other ideas is limiting the number of valet operations on a block and charging the valet operators more than the current $250 dollars a year.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The proposal also includes increasing the number of areas where motorists pay to park and to change rates so off-street parking is less expensive than parking on the street.

The proposal also says to raise the rate in high demand spots and lower it where the demand isn’t as high.

“Everyone’s moving into Raleigh and all. It’s pretty busy, so it’s very difficult to find a parking space,” said Deborah Lee, who works downtown.

Some of the ideas the city is considering involve ride-sharing services – like Uber.

Take a look at the proposal by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s