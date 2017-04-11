Raleigh city leaders to discuss downtown parking issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh city leaders are meeting Tuesday in hopes of doing something about the lack of parking in downtown.

One of the short-term recommendations in a new parking study is to convert a parking lot here near Raleigh Memorial Auditorium into a daily parking lot.

Right now, it’s used for special events.

Among the other ideas is limiting the number of valet operations on a block and charging the valet operators more than the current $250 dollars a year.

The proposal also includes increasing the number of areas where motorists pay to park and to change rates so off-street parking is less expensive than parking on the street.

The proposal also says to raise the rate in high demand spots and lower it where the demand isn’t as high.

“Everyone’s moving into Raleigh and all. It’s pretty busy, so it’s very difficult to find a parking space,” said Deborah Lee, who works downtown.

Some of the ideas the city is considering involve ride-sharing services – like Uber.

