Raleigh dad dead after reported assault; son cooperating, police say

BOONE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police in western North Carolina say a son is cooperating in the investigation of the death of his father, who was from Raleigh.

Police Chief Dana Crawford said in a news release that officers were called to a Boone home shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and found a man who had suffered a “traumatic” injury from an assault.

The police statement said the son is suspected in the death and is cooperating in the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Gary Robert Caddell, 55, of Fisk Court in Raleigh was identified as the victim in a Tuesday news release from police.

Caddell was taken from the home on Stoneybrook Court to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Crawford says investigators are working with the district attorney’s office on whether to file charges.

The identity of the son has not been released.