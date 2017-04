RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a homicide near downtown Raleigh on Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities said the incident was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Dorthea Drive, which is off South Saunders Street near Western Boulevard.

Police would not say how the death happened and said the matter of death is still under investigation.

As of 9:50 p.m., Raleigh police were still on the scene of the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.