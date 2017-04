ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing since March 10.

Barbara Hernandez was last seen in the 1700 block of Roanoke Avenue in Roanoke Rapids, police said. She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and a do rag.

She frequently goes to the South Rosemary area.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police Lt. Charles Vaught at (252) 533-2819 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.