Smithfield retailer still hopes to rebound from Matthew’s floods

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – It was the kind of setback that could ruin a small business.

“We are survivors. We’re close knit. We’ve got a lot of good friends and a great community,” said Perry Harris.

Harris has owned the company for 15 years and never experienced a flood at his building.

After the floods caused by Hurricane Matthew in October, the community rallied to help save Oxbay LLC.

The Smithfield business sells Christmas and collegiate licensed products.

Matthew inundated the warehouse with two-feet of water.

What was sellable was sold in what you could call a “flood sale” rather than a “fire sale.”



RELATED: Smithfield retailer holds hurricane damage sale in effort to recoup loses

Harris told CBS North Carolina “we had hundreds of people in here helping us during the clean-up process. But, it’s been very difficult, very hard to deal with, particularly when you’re the parent and you have to be strong for them and it’s not been easy.”

The space is now cleaned up and there is new inventory in-house.

So, with as much as a $2 million loss – employees are grateful to be working.

Figuring out the SBA loan process is ongoing though and trying to move ahead is still a challenge.

“This year will be our make-or-break year,” explained Harris, who is also a member of the Smithfield Town Council.

One recent historic event could be just what the company needs to survive.

North Carolina winning the NCAA National Championship means hundreds of thousands of items will be sold rather than several thousand.

Carolina losing that final game could have meant losing the business.

“We’re doing the only thing we know to do and that’s to go forward and try to make it work and we believe we can. We want to be the little engine that can” said Harris.