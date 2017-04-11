Still recovering from Matthew, Edgecombe Co. making plans for future disaster

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In Edgecombe County, they’re trying to figure out not just how to build back after Hurricane Matthew, but to be better prepared if a similar event happens again.

The owner of one business says he’d like to see some things change because of how difficult it’s been to restart.

At Dail’s Transmission and Exhaust in Princeville, Tommy Bolton has been working a lot of long days.

“Gonna be a long road to recovery,” Bolton said.

In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, three feet of water was inside his shop.

Because of interest rates, he said he didn’t want to take out loans.

So, he spent about $40,000 to clean up and re-open.

He’d just finished remodeling right before the storm hit.

“If we’d had a $10,000 or $15,000 grant to start back, it would have really helped us a whole lot. Right now the struggle is real for us staying afloat because we had to spend so much,” Bolton said.

It’s part of the reason that around town there are locks on doors and the lights are out.

“When you’re talking about somebody who was affected by the flood and didn’t expect that, they really need some help,” said Eric Evans, the Edgecombe County manager.

The county is working with the state on a plan to address the economy, housing, the environment and things such as storm drains.

Reviving the county’s economy is challenging with so many people like William Staton still out of their homes.

His house is still being reconstructed.

He just moved to a temporary trailer after six months in a hotel.

“It’s tough. This is our second time, so it’s tough,” Staton said.

That is why if such a disaster happens a third time, he wants to ensure everyone is better prepared.

The county manager says about 60 families are still in hotels.

Another 55 families are in trailers temporarily.

The county will be finalizing its resiliency plan, which it discussed Tuesday night, in May.