Tennessee man charged with rape for second time in 2 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of posing as a lawyer and raping a woman has been charged again.

According to an affidavit, Wayne Willemsen contacted the female victim through backpage.com for a massage.

The affidavit states Willemsen asked for a sex act to be performed and when the suspect refused he handcuffed her and showed a badge.

The victim reportedly told police Willemsen said he had looked up her criminal record and threatened her.

Moments later, Willemsen reportedly raped the victim.

The affidavit states the victim came forward after Willemsen was arrested earlier in the month for a very similar crime.

In addition to his previous charges of rape and two counts of violating the sex offender registry, he has been charged again with rape and false imprisonment.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Willemsen is asked to contact the MNPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.