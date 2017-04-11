Twitter down in parts of United States

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The social media platform Twitter appears to have problems functioning on Tuesday afternoon.

The problem is mainly affecting East Coast United States Twitter operations and was still active as of 3:15 p.m.

Tweetdeck, which is used to group certain Twitter feeds, is also not loading.

The Twitter problems were reported starting just after 2 p.m., according to reports on Downdetector.com.

A map from Downdector.com showed that much of the outage area was in the Carolinas and Georgia.

