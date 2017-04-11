Victim ‘struggled’ with man before fatal NC mall shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington woman struggled with a man before being fatally shot in broad daylight in the Independence Mall parking lot on April 1, court records revealed Monday.

Catherine Ruth Ballard, 24, was killed near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at about 1:20 p.m.

Traneta Shanaia Campbell, 19, of Wilmington was charged with first-degree murder in Ballard’s killing and Darius Dandre Nelson, 26, also of Wilmington, was charged with accessory after the fact.

According to an affidavit requesting a search warrant in the case, mall security cameras captured Ballard struggle with Nelson while Campbell looked on from a nearby vehicle.

When Ballard separated from Nelson, Campbell opened the vehicle’s door and “began firing a pistol at Ms. Ballard,” the court document states.

Video then captured Campbell getting back into the vehicle and leaving the scene, according to the document.

Campbell and Nelson were arrested two days later. Authorities found the pair in a shed behind a home on Monroe Street, along with the vehicle they were in during the incident.

Campbell is being held without bail in the New Hanover County jail. Bail is set at $500,000 for Nelson.