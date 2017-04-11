Virginia police officer charged with recording non-consenting minor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police officer is accused of recording a minor inappropriately.

A grand jury indictment charges 40-year-old Roy Sharp with creating a video or a still image of a non-consenting person under the age of 18. That person was either naked or partially undressed, in a restroom or other place, and would have a reasonable expectation of privacy, the paperwork said.

The alleged incident is said to have happened Nov. 21, 2016. The grand jury indicted Sharp last week.

Sharp turned himself in and is now out on bond, all according to court documents. He is due back in court on April 19.

Sharp, has been on the police force for 16 years and has no prior criminal record, according to a checklist for bail determinations.

Norfolk police confirmed Sharp is a corporal and is part of the Vice Narcotics Division. He is on administrative duty during the investigation, Cpl. Melinda Wray said.

The Norfolk Police Department released the following statement about the indictment:

Following a grand jury hearing in Norfolk Circuit Court on April 5, 2017, a Norfolk police officer was indicted on one count of Virginia State Code 18.2-386.1: Unlawful filming, videotaping or photographing of another. The incident reportedly occurred on November 22, 2016, in the 400 block of Fresh Meadow Road in Norfolk. Corporal Roy Sharp, a 16-year veteran of the Norfolk Police Department, turned himself into Norfolk police detectives on Thursday, April 6, 2017, and has since been released on bond. Sharp remains on administrative duty pending the outcome of court proceedings.”

Williamsburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Nate Green is the special prosecutor assigned to the case.