Wreck shuts I-40 westbound near Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery crash is choking traffic on Interstate 40 near Benson in Johnston County, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened just after 1 p.m. Two vehicles were involved, according to the State Highway Patrol. One of the vehicles caught fire after the wreck, police said.

Both westbound lanes are closed about three miles west of Exit 325, according to state transit officials. The left eastbound lane is also closed.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

