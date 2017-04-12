11-year-old Raleigh boy killed in fiery I-40 crash Tuesday, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old Raleigh boy has been identified as the person killed in a four-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 westbound in Johnston County Tuesday afternoon, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on I-40 west near the 322 mile marker in Johnston County near Benson.

The Highway Patrol’s preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Nissan Murano and a 2013 Hyundai Tucson were traveling east on I-40 and a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer and a 2004 Toyota Highlander were traveling west on I-40.

The driver of the Murano, identified as Angela Jones, 32, of Raleigh, attempted to make an illegal U-turn in the median of I-40 and was hit from behind by the Tucson, authorities said.

As a result of the collision, the Murano hit a guardrail, traveled into the westbound lanes and was plowed into by the Highlander and tractor-trailer.

Jones’ vehicle came to a rest on I-40 west and then caught fire with Jones and her two passengers – 9-year-old Daniel Jones, and Isiah Jones, 11, both of Raleigh – still inside.

Angela Jones was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill with serious injuries.

Daniel Jones was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill with minor injuries.

Isiah Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-40 for about two hours.

Authorities have not said if any charges are pending in the case.

