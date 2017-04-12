75-year-old NC man found dismembered inside home, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 75-year-old man was found dead and his body dismembered.

Police identified the victim as John Douglas Agnew. Police were called to Agnew’s home on Timberline Drive on Monday afternoon for a welfare check after family members became concerned.

Police said Agnew’s car is missing and they’re attempting to locate the vehicle. The vehicle is a silver 2003 Mazda Miata convertible with a North Carolina registration plate of ZNY-4120.

Police also are working with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office to determine if Agnew’s murder is related to the human remains recovered in Randolph County. The remains were discovered on Canter Road in Archdale and on the same day.

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

