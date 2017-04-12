93 containers of human remains found at NC crematory employee’s home, police say

KING, N.C. (WFMY) — A crematory employee was found to have 93 “containers of cremated human remains” at his home, according to the King police department.

The employee worked at Winston-Salem crematory and was responsible for disposing the remains. Police believe the remains are from unclaimed bodies.

The employee claims he was transporting the remains to dispose of, due to lack of space at the crematory, and had 93 containers of cremated human remains at his home on Faye Court.

Bone fragments and cremated remains were found in a trash can for pickup on Jan. 31 at his home.

Investigators say he did have permission from his boss at the crematory to keep the remains at his home until they could be properly disposed of.