Apex woman arrested in Cary moped hit-and-run

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 59-year-old woman has been arrested after police said she hit a man on a moped Saturday and left the scene.

Beverly McNair, of Apex has been charged with felony hit and run. Cary officials said faces a penalty of up to 41 months in jail.

RELATED: Cary police seek driver who hit man on moped

The hit-and-run occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. on Penny Road near Kildaire Farm Road.

The victim, 57-year-old Douglas Porter, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Wednesday afternoon, he was reported in good condition.

“We are thankful for the citizens who reported the crash and stopped to help. Their efforts contributed to our being able to make an arrest within a few days; we hope this resolution brings some comfort to the victim and his family,” said Lt. Tom Stewart of the Cary Police Department.

Several people called 911 to report the crash.

Police are looking for a dark blue Honda Accord, which should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cary Police at (919) 469-4012 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.