Apex woman arrested in Cary moped hit-and-run

By Published: Updated:
Beverly McNair (CCBI)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 59-year-old woman has been arrested after police said she hit a man on a moped Saturday and left the scene.

Beverly McNair, of Apex has been charged with felony hit and run. Cary officials said faces a penalty of up to 41 months in jail.

RELATED: Cary police seek driver who hit man on moped

The hit-and-run occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. on Penny Road near Kildaire Farm Road.

The victim, 57-year-old Douglas Porter, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Wednesday afternoon, he was reported in good condition.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“We are thankful for the citizens who reported the crash and stopped to help. Their efforts contributed to our being able to make an arrest within a few days; we hope this resolution brings some comfort to the victim and his family,” said Lt. Tom Stewart of the Cary Police Department.

Several people called 911 to report the crash.

Police are looking for a dark blue Honda  Accord, which should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cary Police at (919) 469-4012 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s