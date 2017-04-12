Brother bought alcohol for Raleigh teen who died following crash, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.c. (WNCN) – The brother of a Raleigh teen who died after a head-on collision in March purchased alcohol for the girl before the crash, warrants say.

The body of Lauren Jenkins, 17 was found nearly two days after the crash in a wooded area close to the intersection of Leesville and O’Neil roads.

There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Jenkins was the driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision at that intersection. She then wandered away from the scene.

Trooper D. Gray with the Highway Patrol said he found an opened and partially consumed bottle of whiskey Jenkins’s vehicle after the collision.

Warrants related to the crash say a brother of Jenkins bought the alcohol with money provided by her and her friends.

One of the passengers told Highway Patrol they had been at a hotel party before the crash.

Officials are still waiting for the medical examiner’s autopsy to determine if Jenkins had any alcohol in her system at the time of the accident.

Charges may be filed against the two passengers in the automobile once the investigation is completed, Gray said.

A 17-year-old female who was in the front right passenger seat suffered a concussion during the accident and a 19-year-old male in the backseat suffered broken bones and required stitches both were treated and released from the hospital.

officials are not releasing the identity of either of those passengers at this time.