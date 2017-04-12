Carjacking suspect arrested in Durham following police chase

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A carjacking suspect was arrested following a brief vehicle chase in Durham Tuesday night, Durham police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The carjacking occurred at 10:35 p.m. at 1835 Cheek Road in an apartment complex, according to police.

The male suspect fled the apartment complex in the vehicle and led police on a brief pursuit.

The man fled to an apartment in the Oxford Manor Apartments complex and hid before police were able to arrest him.

He is currently in custody. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s