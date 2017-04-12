Carjacking suspect arrested in Durham following police chase

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A carjacking suspect was arrested following a brief vehicle chase in Durham Tuesday night, Durham police said.

The carjacking occurred at 10:35 p.m. at 1835 Cheek Road in an apartment complex, according to police.

The male suspect fled the apartment complex in the vehicle and led police on a brief pursuit.

The man fled to an apartment in the Oxford Manor Apartments complex and hid before police were able to arrest him.

He is currently in custody. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.