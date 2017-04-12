Cumberland County bus drivers show off skills at safety rodeo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WCN) – Cumberland County school bus drivers got a chance to show off their safety skills Wednesday.

The annual school bus rodeo is intended to test drivers on some very critical skills.

Skills, drivers say, that will come in handy at unexpected moments.

More than 30 bus drivers participated in the rodeo roundup.

“These buses are big, but (other drivers) don’t pay us any attention, they run the stop sign, run in front of us, cut in front of us,” said 25-year bus driving veteran Hattie Bethea.

The school district said 53 incidents have occurred involving Cumberland County school buses this school year alone.

Bus drivers said their greatest challenge every single day is getting motorists to stop while students are getting on and off the bus.

“I’ve had people run my stop sign on a two-lane highway, and that’s definitely not safe. I’ve had a car pull out of a neighborhood and came around me and went — like I wasn’t even stopped — the kids was getting off the bus,” said driver Mary Smith.

Wednesday’s obstacle course tested drivers on accuracy, maneuvering between tight spots and parallel parking.

Bus drivers say at a moment’s notice, anything can happen and with 30-40 little ones on board, so being alert is key.

“It’s nerve wracking, but once we get through the day, most of us are saved anyway so we pray before we leave home, pray for the safety of the other buses,” Bethea said.

From here the school bus rodeo advances to the district, state and national level.

Then next month the school district will host a special training on distracted drivers.